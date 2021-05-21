IMF Proposes $50 Billion Vaccine Plan to End Pandemic and Boost Economy by Zachary Conti

As worldwide COVID cases peak, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva unveiled a $50 billion proposal to support vaccinations of 60% of the world's population. During a G20 and European Commission summit, Georgieva argued the global vaccine investment would end the pandemic and spur $9 trillion in economic gains by 2025.