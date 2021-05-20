Community Coalition Slams Proposed City Budget: “This is NOT a re-imagined budget” by Berkeley Copwatch

Thursday May 20th, 2021 2:12 PM

A growing coalition of Berkeley community groups took to the steps of City Hall on Wednesday, May 19th to express their deep concerns that the City Manager’s proposed budget does not do enough to redirect funds from the police department towards emergency mental health response and alternatives methods for dealing with non-criminal calls for assistance.