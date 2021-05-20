top
Unauthorized COVID-19 tests given to Navajos, used in marketing campaign
by Brenda Norrell
Thursday May 20th, 2021 11:09 AM
An unauthorized type of COVID-19 tests were given to Navajos and the information wad used in an online marketing campaign. The Navajo Council said the contract, which included services during First Lady Biden's visit, was never approved. Many Navajos are calling for a probe of how virus relief funds were distributed by the Navajo government.
screenshot_20210518-204745_chrome_2.jpg
Unauthorized COVID-19 tests were administered to Navajos and the information was used in an online marketing campaign. The Navajo Nation Council says the contract was not authorized. The virus protection services included antigen and antibody rapid virus tests. The company's COVID-19 services were used during First Lady Biden's recent visit. The services included disinfecting 10 tribal buildings, and "bipolar ionization necklaces," and bracelets to monitor body functions.

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
May 19, 2021

Unauthorized rapid coronavirus tests were administered to Navajos. The information, which includes COVID-19 services during First Lady Jill Biden's visit, was used in an online marketing campaign.

Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation Council said the $3 million contract was not authorized to Agile Technologies, a software technology company. The Navajo Nation issued a cease and desist order to the company on May 7.

As a result, the Navaio Nation Council removed the controller.

Navajos are now calling for a probe into the controller's removal, and the contract. Navajos question how the Navajo government spent the $714 million it received in federal virus relief under the CARES Act.

Read full article at Censored News:
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/05/unauthorized-coronavirus-test-used-on.html
