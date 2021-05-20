South African Durban dockers will refuse to unload an Israeli ZIM ship on Friday May 21. In 2010 they also took action to stop the movement of Israeli cargo. This action is backed by COSATA and other trade unions and community groups.

§ Zim Ship San Franciscoo Before It Changed It's Name by repost

Thursday May 20th, 2021 6:02 AM

ZIM San Francico was renamed and Zim ship no longer ship to the West Coast because of direct action of dockers and community groups to shut them down. They do ship cargo through other chartered ships and with other shipping companies.