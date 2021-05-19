top
5/19/21 Call Congress to support AOC's Reso to Stop Weapons for Israel
by Not One Nickel, Not One Dime
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 9:11 PM
Now that we have protested, it is time to call Congress. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has introduced a resolution to stop the sale of weapons to Israel. See https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/05/19/ocasio-cortez-unveils-resolution-block-bidens-735-million-weapons-sale-israel There is no cease fire. Israel continues to bomb Gaza. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ex6SdT3N6g
You may read the resolution at https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A505b60c5-2bb3-4b84-94ec-71be5396d9c9#pageNum=1

You may read the resolution at https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A505b60c5-2bb3-4b84-94ec-71be5396d9c9#pageNum=1
and as follows:
Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That the issuance of a license for the export with respect to any of the following transfers to Israel is prohibited: (1) The transfer of the following defense articles, including defense services and technical data, described in license document DDTC 20-084, submitted to Congress pursuant to section 36(c) of the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2776(c)) on May 5, 2021: The proposed transfer of defense articles, defense services, and technical data to support weapons integration, flight test, and hardware delivery of Joint Direct Attack Munition variants and Small Diameter Bomb Increment I variants for end- use by the Ministry of Defense for Israel.

As the article states:
"More than 70 progressive advocacy organizations—including IfNotNow, Just Foreign Policy, and Jewish Voice for Peace Action—have also thrown their support behind the new resolution."

Never before has Congress tried to stop giving or selling Israel weapons. The tide has turned and we must keep pushing to stop arming Israel to the tune of $4 billion a year above the table.

You can find the phone number of your congressperson online at https://www.congress.gov/members?searchResultViewType=expanded or just by typing the name of your congressperson in your search engine to get their DC office number. They all have voice mail so you can leave a message at any time.

So far, Israel has murdered 227 Palestinians in this latest attack on Gaza, including 64 children, 1400 wounded and 72,000 homeless. In the West Bank, Israel has murdered 25, and injured 3,000.

The self defense argument is false since Israel is an occupying power. See “Israel Isn’t Entitled to “Self-Defense” Against the People Under Its Occupation” by Marjorie Cohn, 5/16/21 at
https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-isnt-entitled-self-defense-against-people-under-occupation/5745384

Meanwhile, we have massive poverty in this country, no socialized medicine, no affordable housing and much more. We cannot have guns and butter.

It does not matter how committed your congressperson is to Israel, they need to hear from you to know that you are a constituent and that they must either represent you or resign. No one in their right mind can support the genocide that Israel is perpetrating. Israel, better known as an American military base, is a fascist, racist, theocratic state that exists solely to maximize the profits of the oil companies and the munitions makers, the same as the rest of the American military's reason to exist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ex6SdT3N6g
