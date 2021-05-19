We are pleased to present the legendary Quaker activist, David Hartsough, at our UUSF Zoom Forum on Sunday, May 30 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time. He will address some of the most pressing issues in our country at this time, including the racial and social issues dividing us. His stories and illustrations will help us find hope and ways to work for peace and justice. David’s life has been one of courage and commitment, demonstrating the power of organized nonviolent actions waged by ordinary people confronting racism, violence and war.

David knew Martin Luther King, Jr., Ralph Abernathy and met John F. Kennedy. In the 1960s, he participated in nonviolent protest actions in the United States integrating lunch counters in the South to end segregation. Later he led civil disobedience actions during the Vietnam War and Iraq Invasion. He did peacemaking work outside the United States including Russia, Iran, Guatemala, Palestine, Kosovo, and the Philippines, all demonstrating a wide-reaching global interest and dedication to world peace.

Many in our Unitarian Universalist congregation members have worked together on many actions with David over the years and have learned from his strategies and struggles. We believe you, too, will be inspired. He will discuss ways we can all participate in moving forward to make this a more just society and beloved community.

Join us on Sunday, May 30, at 1:00 PM at the UUSF/Forum Zoom presentation

