With “Do you believe what he said yesterday?” no longer a routine conversation starter, Americans now find themselves, at the least, in a far better position to pay attention to what this president does, rather than what he says.
After Biden’s first 100 days in office, what has the Biden Administration meant for race relations? Class relations? Health care? Wealth and income inequality? The environment? The forever wars? Where can we hope to go from here?
Tom Gallagher was the first socialist elected to the Massachusetts legislator since the 1920's. His career as a politician, activist, author and educator has included traveling to numerous countries as an election monitor.
|Date
|Sunday May 23
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|UUSF Humanists and Non-Theists
|Location Details
|
Join us on Zoom --
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87281301611?pwd=NWF6NGd3bUhpSE14NWJLcmpra1ZSUT09
Meeting ID: 872 8130 1611
Passcode: 391496
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
|
