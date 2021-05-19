



"When the pandemic forced theaters to close their doors, Word for Word was invited to create a radio drama of a short story- live. This led to the creation of Word for Wordcast, a podcast series of recorded short stories in Word for Word's unique multi-voiced style. At this time, the podcast seems the perfect way to deliver Word for Word's brand of storytelling – without the company's distinctive visuals, but with the same emphasis on language and great writing.. " remarks Susan Harloe co-artistic director of Word for Word. "We joined the combined talents of directors and actors from far and wide, Z Space staff production support, and great sound designers, we are able to make these performances available to our home audience as well as audiences all over the world!" Tune into KALW, 91.7 FM, at 1 pm. 3 episodes: 5/20, 5/27 and 6/3. Tribal leader Greg Sarris' short story Citizen is available for FREE through January 2022, at http://www.zspace.org/pod and on Spotify and Apple Podcasts."Citizen" tells the tale of Salvador, born in the U.S., raised in Mexico; son of an American Indian mother and a Mexican father. He has returned to California to find his mother, or rather, her grave. Working in the fields and ranches around Santa Rosa, he meets his mother's family, encountering both kindness and opportunism, as well as glimmers of hope. An American citizen, who speaks no English, Salvador procures his proof of citizenship and begins to discover his true identity, and what it means to belong.The cast of Citizen features Carlos Aguirre, Carolyn Dunn, Marie-Claire Erdynast, Rodrigo García, Edie Flores, Regina Morones, and Ryan Tasker*. *AEA Citizen Sound Design and Original Music by David R. Molina, with Beatbox by Carlos Aguirre and Hip-hop by Ras K'DeeAuthor Greg Sarris is currently serving his thirteenth term as Chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. He holds the Graton Rancheria Endowed Chair in Writing and Native American Studies at Sonoma State University, and his publications include Keeping Slug Woman Alive: A Holistic Approach to American Indian Texts(1993), Grand Avenue (1994), and Watermelon Nights (1999). Greg lives and works in Sonoma County. Visit his website at http://www.greg-sarris.com "When the pandemic forced theaters to close their doors, Word for Word was invited to create a radio drama of a short story- live. This led to the creation of Word for Wordcast, a podcast series of recorded short stories in Word for Word's unique multi-voiced style. At this time, the podcast seems the perfect way to deliver Word for Word's brand of storytelling – without the company's distinctive visuals, but with the same emphasis on language and great writing.. " remarks Susan Harloe co-artistic director of Word for Word. "We joined the combined talents of directors and actors from far and wide, Z Space staff production support, and great sound designers, we are able to make these performances available to our home audience as well as audiences all over the world!"