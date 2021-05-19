



Free Why did a music major and a surgeon get trained by Vice President Al Gore's Climate Reality Project later in life to press for urgent action on climate?Come hear David Pogue (NYT best-selling author and CBS Sunday Morning correspondent) and Mercy sophomore parent Andrea Metkus, M.D. as they share their personal stories on why they've become climate activists.Joining them are Mercy science teachers Jennifer Lambdin and Dr. Pat Bradley.May 26th at Noon - Register for the Event: https://alumnae.mercyhsb.com/e/how-to-prepare-for-climate-change/ Free For more event information: https://www.mercyhsb.com/

