Why did a music major and a surgeon get trained by Vice President Al Gore's Climate Reality Project later in life to press for urgent action on climate?
Come hear David Pogue (NYT best-selling author and CBS Sunday Morning correspondent) and Mercy sophomore parent Andrea Metkus, M.D. as they share their personal stories on why they've become climate activists.
Joining them are Mercy science teachers Jennifer Lambdin and Dr. Pat Bradley.
May 26th at Noon - Register for the Event: https://alumnae.mercyhsb.com/e/how-to-prepare-for-climate-change/
Free
|Date
|Wednesday May 26
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Mercy High School
|Location Details
|Online event via Mercy High School
For more event information: https://www.mercyhsb.com/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 19th, 2021 7:33 AM
