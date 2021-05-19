top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Ritual at Site of Mario Gonzalez' Death
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
On May 15, bereaved community members attended an event to honor the many killed at the hands of police. They erected a shrine honoring recent victim Mario Gonzalez.
sm_bruce_brown_berets_flowers_at_shrine.jpg
original image (3000x1889)
Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

Mario Gonzalez was murdered by Alameda police in a small public park on April 9th at the corner of Otis Drive and Park Street in Alameda. At that very location on May 15, TeleJaguar and the Oakland Brown Berets held a vigil filled with ritual to remember his life.

The Brown Berets in their signature uniforms helped erect a shrine filled with flowers, photos, and candles. Group members also provided security on the perimeter of the ceremony. Aztec dancers marked the observance with prayers and incense lighting.

§Neighbors Observe
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_a_wider_view_.jpg
original image (3000x1277)
§Listening to Speakers
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce__listen_to_the_speakers.jpg
original image (3000x1824)
§Amongst the speakers was this member of Poor Magazine Collective
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_poor_magazine_speaks_.jpg
original image (1615x2000)
§Closeup of the Shrine
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_a_close-up_of_the_shrine.jpg
original image (1611x2000)
§Aztec Dancers Formed a Circle
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_dance_circle.jpg
original image (2859x2000)
§Concentration
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_concentration.jpg
original image (1203x2000)
§Members of Tha Hood Squad roll up with pet goat
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_hood_squad.jpg
original image (2300x2000)
§Neighborhood Family
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_neighborhood_family_.jpg
original image (1467x2000)
§This family was on a bike ride, stopped to pay respects
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_off_their_bicycle.jpg
original image (1480x2000)
§Incense
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_incense_.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§Closeup, dancer lights incense
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruceaztec_dancer_lights_incense_prior_ceremony.jpg
original image (2680x2000)
§Dancer
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_women_dance.jpg
original image (1532x2000)
§Noteworthy: Mask and Headdress
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_brucedancer.jpg
original image (906x2000)
§The People Support Mario
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_brucethepeople_supportmario.jpg
original image (2839x2000)
§Members of the Brown Berets Provided Security on the Perimeter
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_brucebrown_berets_provide_security_on_the_perimeter.jpg
original image (2599x2000)
§Art for Mario
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_brucemarioart.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§Ancestral Song
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_lastancestral_song.jpg
original image (1555x2000)
§Sharing Prayers and Stories at the End of the Event
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_endsharing_prayers_and_stories.jpg
original image (3000x1481)
§The Artist
by Observance in Alameda
Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM
sm_bruce_artist_urban_rez_displays_artwork_in_honor_of_mario.jpg
original image (3000x1747)
The artist known as Urban Rez Life, at right, displaying artwork he created in honor of Mario
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code