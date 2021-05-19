Ritual at Site of Mario Gonzalez' Death by Observance in Alameda

Wednesday May 19th, 2021 12:30 AM

On May 15, bereaved community members attended an event to honor the many killed at the hands of police. They erected a shrine honoring recent victim Mario Gonzalez.



Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



Mario Gonzalez was murdered by Alameda police in a small public park on April 9th at the corner of Otis Drive and Park Street in Alameda. At that very location on May 15, TeleJaguar and the Oakland Brown Berets held a vigil filled with ritual to remember his life.



The Brown Berets in their signature uniforms helped erect a shrine filled with flowers, photos, and candles. Group members also provided security on the perimeter of the ceremony. Aztec dancers marked the observance with prayers and incense lighting.



