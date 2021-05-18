From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Second Protest in Solidarity with Palestine in Fresno
A Second Protest in Solidarity with Palestine took place in Fresno May 18.
Hundreds of protesters came out to a vigil in front of River Park Mall, at Nees and Blackstone, a traditional space for peace events. Most of the demonstrators were Palestinian.
