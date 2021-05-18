top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 5/19/2021
Community Coalition Slams Proposed City Budget
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 19
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Copwatch
Location Details
City Hall, 2180 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA
Berkeley Copwatch * Berkeley Tenants Union * Berkeley Community Safety Coalition * Cops off Campus * Where Do We Go Berkeley * Members of the Re-Imagining Public Safety Task force and the Specialized Care Unit Task Force * South Berkeley Mutual Aid Project * Latinos Unidos de Berkeley * Friends of Adeline
Berkeley community organizations will collectively oppose the City Manager’s budget proposal at a press conference this Wednesday, May 19th at 12 noon on the steps of City Hall (2180 Milvia Street, Berkeley).

We've got something to say about the proposed budget for our city!! Bring your outrage! Bring your signs: #Justice4KaylaMoore #JusticeforVincentBryant #RacismMakesMeSick #CARENOTCOPS #DefundBPD

Get informed & get angry: the proposed Budget is increasing the police budget and has no money earmarked for mental health crisis program. comment on the budget and get active, the city will decide its budget by June 30th.

Join us on Wednesday and bring signs! Spread the word to your friends, allies, and press contacts!
For more event information: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 18th, 2021 5:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code