Berkeley Copwatch * Berkeley Tenants Union * Berkeley Community Safety Coalition * Cops off Campus * Where Do We Go Berkeley * Members of the Re-Imagining Public Safety Task force and the Specialized Care Unit Task Force * South Berkeley Mutual Aid Project * Latinos Unidos de Berkeley * Friends of Adeline

Berkeley community organizations will collectively oppose the City Manager’s budget proposal at a press conference this Wednesday, May 19th at 12 noon on the steps of City Hall (2180 Milvia Street, Berkeley).



We've got something to say about the proposed budget for our city!! Bring your outrage! Bring your signs: #Justice4KaylaMoore #JusticeforVincentBryant #RacismMakesMeSick #CARENOTCOPS #DefundBPD



Get informed & get angry: the proposed Budget is increasing the police budget and has no money earmarked for mental health crisis program. comment on the budget and get active, the city will decide its budget by June 30th.



Join us on Wednesday and bring signs! Spread the word to your friends, allies, and press contacts!

For more event information: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 18th, 2021 5:02 PM