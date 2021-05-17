top
Giant Used Book Sale to Support the Revolution Tour
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 23
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorRevolution Books
Location Details
Revolution Books, 2444 Durant Ave. Berkeley CA 94704
This benefit will feature 100's of books, especially African & African American literature, history, art, music, politics, education, health and many more.

Support the Revolution Tour:

Let’s get down to basics: We need a revolution—nothing less!

Revolution will not happen without financial support from the people themselves — those who catch the most hell under this system, and all those who are sick and tired of living in a world where people are treated as less than human. This means contributing funds and raising funds from others for the revolution necessary to bring a whole new world into being.

Now is a rare moment when revolution could be possible... a moment where your funds and fundraising efforts can have magnified impact.

Donate to the Tour.
Spread the word to your friends, family, colleagues

Family Members of People Murdered by Cops Call on You to:
DONATE GENEROUSLY TO THE NATIONAL REVOLUTION TOUR!
From Juanita Young: My name is Juanita Young, the mother of Malcolm Ferguson who was murdered by the NYPD in March of 2000. I'm donating $1,500 to the National Revolution Tour, and I'm calling on others to donate to it too and to match my donation. The revcoms have stood with me and other families fighting to end police getting away with murdering our children. And thru working with them over the years, I've recognized that we aren't just fighting for self, but for eliminating all oppression and for humanity. And I've come to understand that we need a revolution.

Revolution Books Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RevolutionBooks/
@RevolutionBksb
For more event information: https://www.revolutionbooks.org

Added to the calendar on Monday May 17th, 2021 10:11 PM
