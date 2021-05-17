Labor for Palestine's Call for Nakba Day Support for Palestine by repost

Monday May 17th, 2021 9:30 PM

U.S. Labor Must Stand With Palestine!

Labor for Palestine, Nakba Day, May 15, 2021



As workers, labor, and anti-apartheid activists, we join millions around the world to unequivocally condemn Israel’s genocidal attacks on the Palestinian people: mass evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of Jerusalem, storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, waves of state-sponsored violence throughout the West Bank and the ’48 areas (stolen from Palestine in 1948), and merciless bombardment of Gaza that has already killed and wounded hundreds of people, many of them children.