top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Womyn
View events for the week of 5/25/2021
"Our Bodies Our Doctors": Abortion Rights & Access Film & Discussion w/ Director Haaken
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 25
Time 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorDocs in Progress
Location Details
Online event
Join us on Tues, May 25 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) for a screening of "Our Bodies, Our Doctors" directed by Janice Haaken, followed by a live Q&A at 5:15 PT (8:15 PM ET).

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silver-screen-series-our-bodies-our-doctors-tickets-152893162565


"Our Bodies Our Doctors", tells the rarely-discussed story of what it means to be an abortion provider today: confronting threats of violence and facing intensified political threats and efforts to criminalize abortion. Religious control over health care is expanding, including in many pro-choice states.

The abortion debate continues to be defined by gruesome images of the anti-abortion movement. In contrast, this film provides a crucial, hopeful point of view: an intimate glimpse into the lives of these courageous providers who have devoted their careers to ensuring women have access to skilled, compassionate care.

The film is screening as part of the Silver Screen Series, a gathering place where documentary films can be shown and shared. These films draw on the humanities values of biography, history, culture, and ethics. They are about the stories that define us, connect us with each other, express our values and convey our experiences. The Silver Screen Series is funded in part by Maryland Humanities.


ABOUT: Docs in Progress

https://www.docsinprogress.org/

Docs In Progress is dedicated to incubating and supporting documentary filmmakers. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which gives individuals the tools to tell stories through documentary film to educate, inspire, and transform the way people view their world.
sm_our_bodies.jpg
original image (720x720)
Added to the calendar on Monday May 17th, 2021 1:52 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
ARTICLE: SCOTUS to Hear Challenge to Roe v. Wade, Abortion Access ThreatenedCommon DreamsMonday May 17th, 2021 1:57 PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code