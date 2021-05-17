



RSVP:





"Our Bodies Our Doctors", tells the rarely-discussed story of what it means to be an abortion provider today: confronting threats of violence and facing intensified political threats and efforts to criminalize abortion. Religious control over health care is expanding, including in many pro-choice states.



The abortion debate continues to be defined by gruesome images of the anti-abortion movement. In contrast, this film provides a crucial, hopeful point of view: an intimate glimpse into the lives of these courageous providers who have devoted their careers to ensuring women have access to skilled, compassionate care.



The film is screening as part of the Silver Screen Series, a gathering place where documentary films can be shown and shared. These films draw on the humanities values of biography, history, culture, and ethics. They are about the stories that define us, connect us with each other, express our values and convey our experiences. The Silver Screen Series is funded in part by Maryland Humanities.





ABOUT: Docs in Progress



https://www.docsinprogress.org/



Docs In Progress is dedicated to incubating and supporting documentary filmmakers. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which gives individuals the tools to tell stories through documentary film to educate, inspire, and transform the way people view their world.

