



There’s been an upsurge in labor organizing in the United States. What’s going on nationally and in San Francisco?



Speakers:

Fred Glass: national trends in labor organizing and the PRO Act.

Max Turner: labor organizing going on right now in San Francisco.

Alice Rogoff: labor poetry



For a more complete description of the program, go to:

https://graypantherssf.igc.org/2021-05-18-GP-meeting%20publicity.pdf



Join us on Zoom:

