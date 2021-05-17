Join us for an SF Gray Panthers Update on national and San Francisco Labor Organizing and its Implications: Tuesday, May 18, 1-3 PM.
There’s been an upsurge in labor organizing in the United States. What’s going on nationally and in San Francisco?
Speakers:
Fred Glass: national trends in labor organizing and the PRO Act.
Max Turner: labor organizing going on right now in San Francisco.
Alice Rogoff: labor poetry
For a more complete description of the program, go to:
https://graypantherssf.igc.org/2021-05-18-GP-meeting%20publicity.pdf
Join us on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87995976498 or call in to: 1-669-900-9128; Meeting ID: 879 9597 6498 .
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
|What's going on in national & San Francisco labor organizing?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday May 18
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Art Persyko
|Location Details
|Zoom in: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87995976498 or call in: 1-669-900-9128; Meeting ID: 879 9597 6498
|
For more event information: https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Monday May 17th, 2021 12:40 PM
