What's going on in national & San Francisco labor organizing?
Date Tuesday May 18
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorArt Persyko
Location Details
Zoom in: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87995976498 or call in: 1-669-900-9128; Meeting ID: 879 9597 6498
Join us for an SF Gray Panthers Update on national and San Francisco Labor Organizing and its Implications: Tuesday, May 18, 1-3 PM.

There’s been an upsurge in labor organizing in the United States. What’s going on nationally and in San Francisco?

Speakers:
Fred Glass: national trends in labor organizing and the PRO Act.
Max Turner: labor organizing going on right now in San Francisco.
Alice Rogoff: labor poetry

For a more complete description of the program, go to:
https://graypantherssf.igc.org/2021-05-18-GP-meeting%20publicity.pdf

Join us on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87995976498 or call in to: 1-669-900-9128; Meeting ID: 879 9597 6498 .
For more event information: https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com

Added to the calendar on Monday May 17th, 2021 12:40 PM
https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com
https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com
