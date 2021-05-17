



The pandemic has impacted the disability community hard, especially the diverse Black, Latinx, Native American, LGBTQIA+, and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, among others. Disability Rights California’s (DRC) Community Engagement Committee invites you to our virtual Town Hall, as we reflect on the pandemic and the lessons we learned and what we can do going forward. This webinar will be interactive, with opportunities for attendees to ask questions and provide input.



You will hear personal accounts from drc Board Members who will bring their diverse experience and voice as leaders and members of the disability community. They will reflect on the pandemic, the lessons learned, and identify steps we can take moving forward. You will also hear drc Executive Director Andy Imparato, who will discuss his work on the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and the advocacy happening on the national level to build a more inclusive economy and ways to be better prepared for the next pandemic. drc Director of Public Policy, Eric Harris, will provide an update on legislation and policy that impacts people with disabilities including those that will expand on accessibility.



There will be a Native American land recognition as part of our webinar. To find out what land you are currently on, please go to



We hope you can join us!



Speakers:



Andy Imparato, drc Executive Director

Eric Harris, drc Director of Public Policy

Marty Omoto, drc Board Member

Deaka McClain, drc Board Member

Imari Kariotis, drc Board Member

Hector Ramirez, drc Board Member

