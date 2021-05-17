



AUTHOR: Elizabeth Hinton



Date and time: Tue, May 18, 2021 @ 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM PDT



Eventbrite:



YOU CAN ORDER A SIGNED COPY: To support our partnering indie bookstore, pre-order your signed copy of "America on Fire" here:





From one of our top historians, "America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s" is a groundbreaking story of policing and “riots” that shatters our understanding of the post–civil rights era.



What began in spring 2020 as local protests in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police quickly exploded into a massive nationwide movement. Millions of mostly young people defiantly flooded into the nation’s streets, demanding an end to police brutality and to the broader, systemic repression of Black people and other people of color. To many observers, the protests appeared to be without precedent in their scale and persistence.



Yet, as the acclaimed historian Elizabeth Hinton demonstrates in "America on Fire", the events of 2020 had clear precursors—and any attempt to understand our current crisis requires a reckoning with the recent past.





ABOUT: Elizabeth Hinton, author



Elizabeth Hinton is associate professor of history and African American studies at Yale University and a professor of law at Yale Law School; she's the author of "America on Fire"

and "From the War on Poverty to the War on Crime".



ABOUT: Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, interviewer



Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor writes and speaks on Black politics, social movements, and racial inequality in the United States. She is author of From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation and editor of How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective. Her third book, Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership, published in 2019 by University of North Carolina Press, was a finalist for a National Book Award for nonfiction, and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for History.

