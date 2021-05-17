Free, Free, Palestine!: Biden, Israel and the Fight for Palestinian Liberation
Date & Time: Mon, May 24, 2021 @ 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM PT
Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-free-palestine-tickets-154049376833
Despite Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine, the Biden administration continues to support it to the hilt, whatever qualms it has with Netanyahu’s far right regime.
This webinar will explain the reasons for Washington’s alliance with Israel, what it means for the for Palestinian liberation struggle, and the tasks of the international Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.
Speakers:
Tithi Bhattacharya, Editor, Spectre Journal
Sumaya Awad, Co-Editor, Palestine: A Socialist Introduction
Nerdeen Kiswani, President, Students for Justice in Palestine at CUNY School of Law
Khury Petersen-Smith, Middle East Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies
|Monday May 24
|9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
|Panel Discussion
|Haymarket Books & Spectre Journal
|Online event
