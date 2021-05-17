9:00 AM - 10:30 AM





Date & Time: Mon, May 24, 2021 @ 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM PT



Eventbrite:



Despite Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine, the Biden administration continues to support it to the hilt, whatever qualms it has with Netanyahu’s far right regime.



This webinar will explain the reasons for Washington’s alliance with Israel, what it means for the for Palestinian liberation struggle, and the tasks of the international Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.



Speakers:



Tithi Bhattacharya, Editor, Spectre Journal



Sumaya Awad, Co-Editor, Palestine: A Socialist Introduction



Nerdeen Kiswani, President, Students for Justice in Palestine at CUNY School of Law



