May 2021 marks the ending of the 50th Anniversary Year of the Grand Opening of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 7320 24th Street Bypass, Sacramento, CA 95822.



On January 15, 2021, birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we began winding down a special year long journey toward identifying, engaging and celebrating generations of community members who have utilized our prized community investment, named for the lifetime service of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



In the current reality of COVID-19, "Racism" as a Public Health Crisis throughout Sacramento County and beyond. Few value the living legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., save an annual "Dream" celebration. Soon come a positive new way forward.



Globally, National, California and Sacramento leaders of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement have expressed interest in targeting a focused elevation of the Sacramento MLK Memorial Library inspired by the principles and practices of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



We shall not be moved, by COVID-19, everyone is welcome check in during our virtual May 18, 2021, closing Golden Anniversary Celebration and a few brave souls will practice social distancing with masks to mark the end of our 50th Anniversary.



We are seeking sponsorship, registration and reservation for our MLK50 Sacramento Library Community Dedication scheduled for September 2020.



Sacramento regional elected officials, educators, students, lawyers, judges, law enforcement, business leaders, community organizations and Global Interfaith leaders will come together to support our MLK50 Sacramento Library Celebration while planning for the next 50 years.



Going forward, we will mark this very special milestone, highlighting a "Renaissance" throughout our Meadowview community, as we showcase the cultural and ethnic diversity of the Greater Sacramento River Basin.