Bilingual Webinar Focused on Public Safety in Watsonville





An Effective Alternative to Police Nonviolent Crisis Calls



Learn about the nationally-acclaimed CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out In The Streets) model for community-based mobile crisis support.





Una alternativa eficaz a la policía para las llamadas de crisis no violentas



Obtenga más información sobre el modelo CAHOOTS (Asistencia en caso de crisis ayudando en las calles), aclamado a nivel nacional, para el apoyo de crisis móvil basado en la comunidad.

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 16th, 2021 9:08 AM