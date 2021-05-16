Bilingual Webinar Focused on Public Safety in Watsonville
An Effective Alternative to Police Nonviolent Crisis Calls
Learn about the nationally-acclaimed CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out In The Streets) model for community-based mobile crisis support.
Una alternativa eficaz a la policía para las llamadas de crisis no violentas
Obtenga más información sobre el modelo CAHOOTS (Asistencia en caso de crisis ayudando en las calles), aclamado a nivel nacional, para el apoyo de crisis móvil basado en la comunidad.
Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
|Wednesday May 26
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Speaker
|Regeneración Advocacy Committee
|Free Online Event. Register Here: http://bit.ly/CAHOOTS_watsonville
For more event information: http://bit.ly/CAHOOTS_watsonville
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 16th, 2021 9:08 AM
