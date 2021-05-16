Protest in Solidarity with Palestine in Fresno by Peter Maiden

Sunday May 16th, 2021 12:29 AM

73rd year of the Nakba marked by Palestinians in Fresno May 15. Hundreds turned out.



Photos from the protest in solidarity with Palestine at Blackstone and Nees Avenues in Fresno May 15. Hosts: Peace Fresno, Co-sponsors: Palestine Freedom Project, Local Palestinian Community, Fresno Center for Nonviolence, Veterans For Peace-Fresno Chapter , Reedley Peace Center, World Beyond War.



The protest was mostly comprised of people from the Palestinian community. They were marking the 73rd year of the Nakba.