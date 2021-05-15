top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
SF Action To Stop The Israeli Terror & Occupation
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 15th, 2021 11:57 PM
A rally of thousands was held in San Francisco on May 25, 3021 to protest the murder and terrorism of Palestinians by Israel.
They also called an end to the occupation and condemned the support of Israel by President Biden and the Democratic Party.
sm_img_9455.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of Palestinians and people opposed to the Israeli terror
campaign and evictions of Palestines from their homes took to the
streets in San Francisco on May 15, 2021.
Many attacked US president Biden and the Democratic Party which
has supported the occupation and supplies nearly $4 billion a year
for Israel.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.ent
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc
§No US Aid To Isreal
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 15th, 2021 11:57 PM
sm_img_9514.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Retired workers demanded an end to US aid to Israel.
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc
§Israel Is A Terrorist State
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 15th, 2021 11:57 PM
sm_img_9455_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The marchers protested the terrorist state of Israel and the role of the US in supporting it.
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc
§Palestinians Protested The Illegal Theft Of Their Homes
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 15th, 2021 11:57 PM
sm_img_9411.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Palestinians protested the violent criminal seizure of their homes for Zionist settlers.
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc
§Thousands of People Joined The Rally & March
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 15th, 2021 11:57 PM
sm_img_9459.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of people joined the march and rally against the apartheid racist regime off Israel.
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc
§Your Tax Dollars Burn Children
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 15th, 2021 11:57 PM
sm_img_9471.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A participant said US tax dollars are being used to burn children.
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc
