From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
SF Action To Stop The Israeli Terror & Occupation
A rally of thousands was held in San Francisco on May 25, 3021 to protest the murder and terrorism of Palestinians by Israel.
They also called an end to the occupation and condemned the support of Israel by President Biden and the Democratic Party.
They also called an end to the occupation and condemned the support of Israel by President Biden and the Democratic Party.
Thousands of Palestinians and people opposed to the Israeli terror
campaign and evictions of Palestines from their homes took to the
streets in San Francisco on May 15, 2021.
Many attacked US president Biden and the Democratic Party which
has supported the occupation and supplies nearly $4 billion a year
for Israel.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.ent
campaign and evictions of Palestines from their homes took to the
streets in San Francisco on May 15, 2021.
Many attacked US president Biden and the Democratic Party which
has supported the occupation and supplies nearly $4 billion a year
for Israel.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.ent
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network