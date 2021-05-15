From the Open-Publishing Calendar
5/15/21 From SF to DC for Palestine: Thousands on the March
Perhaps 2,000 marched in San Francisco for Palestine with dozens of Palestinian flags on Mission Street from 16th to 24th Street and beyond and among other places, right under the noses of Congress and the White House, Washington DC had thousands of supporters of Palestine on the March on 5/15/21. See the livestream of DC at https://www.pscp.tv/w/1eaJbnAMYlZJX
Around the world and across the country, people marched by the thousands and in some places hundreds of thousands for Palestine. Only sadists like the American government and its Israeli puppets get any pleasure out of killing people, including babies. See
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/free-palestine-rallies-gaza-violence_n_60a03c82e4b0daf2b5a1f485
and
https://twitter.com/answercoalition
Right here in the belly of the beast across the USA and right in Washington DC, tens of thousands of people marched for Palestine on Nakba Day, 5/15/21. There is no way any Democratic Party politician, including Pres. Biden, SF Rep Pelosi and NY Senator Chuck Schumer can ignore the mass movement in this country in support of Palestine's right to exist from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. It is long over due that US stop all aid to Israel. We need the $4 billion Israel receives to kill Palestinians and support counter-revolution around the world to maximize the profits of the oil companies and munitions makers, the only reason the military exists, to be transferred to the anti-poverty departments in this country to eliminate poverty now.
