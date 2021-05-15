Catastrophic juvenile fish kill unfolds on Klamath River by Dan Bacher

Saturday May 15th, 2021 6:28 PM

“Right now, the Klamath River is full of dead and dying fish on the Yurok Reservation,” said Frankie Myers, the Yurok Tribe’s Vice Chairman. “This disease will kill most of the baby salmon in the Klamath, which will impact fish runs for many years to come. For salmon people, a juvenile fish kill is an absolute worst-case scenario.”