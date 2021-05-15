From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Protest Israel's USA funded human rights abuses of Palestinians
|Sunday May 16
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|Allan Fisher
|afisher800 [at] gmail.com
|4159542763
|Corner of Ocean and Water Streets, Santa Cruz. Sponsored by Palestine Justice Coalition.
