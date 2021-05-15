Thursday, June 17, 6-7pm Pacific time



KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents a unique Zoom Event:



David & Margaret Talbot



By the Light of Burning Dreams: The Second American Revolution

Hosted by Greg Bridges



New York Times bestselling author David Talbot and New Yorker journalist Margaret Talbot illuminate "America's second revolutionary generation" in this gripping history of one of the most dynamic eras of the twentieth century- brought to life through seven radical episodes that offer urgent lessons for today.



The political landscape of the 1960's and '70's was probably the most tumultuous in this country's history: the fight for civil rights, women's liberation, Black Power, and the struggle to end the Vietnam War. In many ways, this second American revolution was a belated fulfillment of the betrayed promises of the first -- working to extend the full protections of the Bill of Rights to non-white, non-male, non-elite Americans excluded by the nation's founders.



Based on exclusive interviews, original documents, and archival research, By the Light of Burning Dreams explores critical moments in the lives of a diverse cast of iconoclastic leaders of the twentieth century radical movement: Bobby Seale and the Black Panthers; Heather Booth and the Jane Collective, the first underground feminist abortion clinic, Vietnam peace activists Tom Hayden and Jane Fonda, Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and the United Farm Workers; Craig Rodwell and the gay pride movement; Dennis Banks, Madonna Thunder Hawk, Russel Means and the warriors of Wounded Knee; and more. Margaret and David Talbot reveal the dramatic epiphanies that galvanized these modern revolutionaries and created unexpected connections and alliances between individual movements across race, class and gender divides.



DAVID TALBOT is the New York Times bestselling author of several books.



MARGARET TALBOT has been a staff writer at the New Yorker since 2004.



GREG BRIDGES is a radio dj who can be heard over KCSM and KPFA.



Suggested Donation $5-$20. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-talbot-...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 15th, 2021 8:35 AM