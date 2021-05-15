top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 6/15/2021
Goldman Environmental Prize Virtual Ceremony
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 15
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorGoldman Environmental Foundation
Location Details
Virtual
Tue, June 15, 4pm-5pm Pacific time

Goldman Environmental Prize Honors Six Environmental Heroes

The Goldman Environmental Foundation will announce six recipients of the 2021 Goldman Environmental Prize, the world's foremost award for grassroots environmental activists, on Tuesday, June 15.

Awarded annually to environmental heroes from each of the world's six inhabited continental regions, the Goldman Environmental Prize honors the achievements and leadership of grassroots environmental activists from around the world, inspiring all of us to take action to protect our planet.

Prize recipients focus on protecting endangered ecosystems and species, combating destructive development projects, promoting sustainability, influencing environmental policies, and striving for environmental justice.

The Prize was founded in 1989 in San Francisco by philanthropists and civic leaders Rhoda and Richard Goldman. As Richard Goldman once noted, "We'd like to leave the world a little better than we found it." In 32 years, the Prize winners have an immeasurable impact on the planet. To date, the Prize has honored 200 winners (including 87 women) from 90 nations, and has shined a light on many of the critical issues facing the Earth.

The virtual ceremony will feature host Jane Fonda, remarks by Vanessa Nakate and Susie Gelman, and performances by Lenny Kravitz, Baaba Maal, and Ndlovu Youth Choir. The event is free to attend.

Free
sm_462_v0.jpg
original image (1100x620)
For more event information: https://www.goldmanprize.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 15th, 2021 8:34 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code