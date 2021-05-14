EMERGENCY WEBINAR
GAZA: Palestinians Under Siege
A webinar conversation with Joel Beinin, professor of Middle East History, Emeritus,
Stanford University on the current escalation of violence against and bombing of
Palestinians in Gaza.
Monday, May 17 @ 6:00 - 7:00 PM
Zoom Webinar link here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89440535487
RSVP Not required, but much appreciated: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJ2NjGuIgtQxlKKtQdoE7gBhqIz4fxa_otCV4-SLCquqat1g/viewform
|Gaza: Palestinians Under Siege Webinar w/ Joel Beinin, Middle East Scholar Stanford
|Monday May 17
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Speaker
|Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
|ppjc [at] peaceandjustice.org
|Location Details
|Online event via Zoom
For more event information: https://peaceandjustice.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday May 14th, 2021 8:53 PM
