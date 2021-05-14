



GAZA: Palestinians Under Siege



A webinar conversation with Joel Beinin, professor of Middle East History, Emeritus,

Stanford University on the current escalation of violence against and bombing of

Palestinians in Gaza.



Monday, May 17 @ 6:00 - 7:00 PM



Zoom Webinar link here:



RSVP Not required, but much appreciated:

