Berkeley Anti-Homeless/Labor/Earth by Emperor Norton the Ninth

Friday May 14th, 2021 2:38 PM

Berkeley moves towards automation at expense of nature, labor, homeless, poor, commonsense....

The city of Berkeley has installed locking trash cans on Shattuck and Telegraph avenues to discourage hungry people from searching for food to feed themselves from the often plentiful restaurant leftovers, and often very high quality food that end up in the sidewalk trash cans. Anyone that has looked in the public trash cans to see what the homeless or hungry have available are often amazed.



These trash cans are outfitted with solar panels to present a false narrative that the bins are environmentally friendly and that the city government is pursuing sustainability, when the solar panels are only used to run a communication system that alerts workers to when the trash needs emptying. This system cuts down on the amount of labor the city needs to hire, cuts down on the need to create much needed jobs.



These locked bins keep waste out of sight so the public doesn't have to see and be reminded of the waste they generate.



Just a week prior to writing this, I watched a man with an armful of books walk up to the trash and throw them in! There is absolutely no way to retrieve books or other items, no contact information for the workers to retrieve items or if there's an emergency. There has been a long history of babies thrown in the trash that everyone has seen the nightly local news programs.



The angry, druggy "Berkeley Ambassadors" don't even know the relevant telephone numbers...



The locked trashbins are total bullshit and the inhumanities of automation.



Berkeley is NOT liberal. Berkeley does not deserve a liberal reputation. Everyone needs to remind themselves that no city council person in Berkeley has been elected with the politics of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Bernie Sanders. They would never win here. The largest employer is Bayer corporation, the worlds worst corporate polluter, and the owner of Monsanto, the Bio-Tech GMO corporation and maker of pesticides...



Call city council members for this to stop!



If you use social media, please repost this there

and if you use Reddit, please repost to r/Berkeley, r/oakland, and r/sanfrancisco (or r/sf whatever)

THANK YOU



