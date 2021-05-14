Rep. Rashida Tlaib Speaks Truth to Power on Palestine by Stop US Aid to Israel

Friday May 14th, 2021 11:46 AM

On the floor of the US Congress on 5/13/21, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan stated in her moving 10 minute speech below, that "If there’s one thing Detroit instilled in this Palestinian girl from Southwest, it’s you always speak truth to power, even if your voice shakes. The freedom of Palestinians is connected to the fight against oppression all over the world." We will be there for her and Palestine on 5/15/21 at 16th & Valencia, SF in opposition to the 75% of US Congress who, as Tlaib stated: "signed a letter pledging that Israel shall never be made to comply with basic human rights laws that other countries that receive our military aid must observe."