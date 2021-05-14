Stand in Solidarity with PALESTINE! Peaceful PROTEST Sunday, May 16 at 4:00 PM, Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave., Monterey, CA. #SaveSheikhJarrah #FreePalestine



Israeli violence over the past week in Jerusalem has resulted in the death of 69 Palestinians, including a dozen children, leaving hundreds more injured.



Much of the protests and the police violence has centered around Israel’s attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from the Arab neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, evicting them from their homes.



We are calling on the Biden Administration and Congress to publicly condemn and oppose and the Israeli government's evictions, the violent attacks on Palestinian worshippers and protesters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the bombing raids on Gaza.



Bring a sign. Please wear a mask and social distance when possible.



Organized by the Islamic Society of Monterey County in partnership with the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and Veterans for Peace Chapter 46.