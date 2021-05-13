From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Zionism, Israel & The Witch Hunt In UK Labour Party & Universities With Tony Greenstein
Tony Greenstein a former member of the UK Labour Party was interviewed about the role of Zionists and Israel in the Labour Party and also in the witch hunt against professors in the United Kingdom. He also talks about the history of the Zionists working with rightwingers including Trump and the Nazis in the 1930's
UK Anti-Zionist writer and activist Tony Greenstein talks about the history of his struggle against Zionism, the role of it in the UK Labour Party & and how professors are being targeted by agents of the Israeli government.
He also discusses the role of Israel in the US and it’s alliance with fascist and rightwingelemements along with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
This interview was done on 5/11/21
Additional media:
Greenstein Blog
https://azvsas.blogspot.com
Israel lobby demands firing of professor who opposes Zionism
UK Bristol University lobby in defence of David Miller and academic freedom-10 years in jail for critizing Zionist apartheid Isreal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocoWr2erpYA
Defend UK Professor David Miller! Defend Free Speech!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwzwwEfE1_g
200 academics back lecturer under attack from 'proud Zionists'
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210303-200-academics.../
Artists stand with Ken Loach and against McCarthyism
https://artistsforpalestine.org.uk/.../stand-with-ken.../...
Labour Against The Witch Hunt
https://fb.watch/2m2dqbwt3Y/)
Zionism, Labor, Privatization, SFSU/AMED and Public Education With SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
https://youtu.be/nl8Q1QIppME
Lethridge Professor Anthony Hall & The FBI Seizure Of The American Herald Tribune Website
https://youtu.be/VRUUTGNl58k
Expulsion Of Shop Steward By UK GMB
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-8-20-19-peter-gregson-uk-gmb-shop-steward-expelled-by-zionists-though-ihra
SFSU AMED Under Attack & Censored By Zoom-Now On Facebook
https://samidoun.net/2020/09/urgent-call-support-and-attend-todays-online-event-with-leila-khaled-whose-narratives-gender-justice-resistance/
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
The Struggle With Lenni Brenner
http://www.thestruggle.org/brenner_archive.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUCKJX5_MmU&feature=youtu.be
Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X3uf0pozf4&t=356s
Rally Demands Justice For SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Palestinian Students & Ed Program
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_vQi...
SF Community Labor Rally Defends Palestinian Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yzszk...
Rightwing Zionist Carary Mission Secretly Funded By Jewish Federation of San Francisco
Canary Mission Blacklist Is Secretly Bankrolled By Major Jewish Federation
https://forward.com/news/national/411355/revealed-canary-mission-blacklist-is-secretly-bankrolled-by-major-jewish/?fbclid=IwAR0-F0Hc03sv9q9L3E0urYfyAc2NW0YPepG4BeTm5cYXDrO5SUcwiSLr5Aw
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
