Tony Greenstein a former member of the UK Labour Party was interviewed about the role of Zionists and Israel in the Labour Party and also in the witch hunt against professors in the United Kingdom. He also talks about the history of the Zionists working with rightwingers including Trump and the Nazis in the 1930's

UK Anti-Zionist writer and activist Tony Greenstein talks about the history of his struggle against Zionism, the role of it in the UK Labour Party & and how professors are being targeted by agents of the Israeli government.He also discusses the role of Israel in the US and it's alliance with fascist and rightwingelemements along with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.This interview was done on 5/11/21