From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Zionism, Israel & The Witch Hunt In UK Labour Party & Universities With Tony Greenstein by Labor Video Project

Thursday May 13th, 2021 3:12 PM Tony Greenstein a former member of the UK Labour Party was interviewed about the role of Zionists and Israel in the Labour Party and also in the witch hunt against professors in the United Kingdom. He also talks about the history of the Zionists working with rightwingers including Trump and the Nazis in the 1930's



He also discusses the role of Israel in the US and it’s alliance with fascist and rightwingelemements along with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



This interview was done on 5/11/21



Additional media:

Greenstein Blog

https://azvsas.blogspot.com



Israel lobby demands firing of professor who opposes Zionism

UK Bristol University lobby in defence of David Miller and academic freedom-10 years in jail for critizing Zionist apartheid Isreal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocoWr2erpYA



Defend UK Professor David Miller! Defend Free Speech!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwzwwEfE1_g

200 academics back lecturer under attack from 'proud Zionists'

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210303-200-academics.../



Artists stand with Ken Loach and against McCarthyism



Labour Against The Witch Hunt

https://fb.watch/2m2dqbwt3Y/)



Zionism, Labor, Privatization, SFSU/AMED and Public Education With SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi

https://youtu.be/nl8Q1QIppME

Lethridge Professor Anthony Hall & The FBI Seizure Of The American Herald Tribune Website

https://youtu.be/VRUUTGNl58k

Expulsion Of Shop Steward By UK GMB

https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-8-20-19-peter-gregson-uk-gmb-shop-steward-expelled-by-zionists-though-ihra

SFSU AMED Under Attack & Censored By Zoom-Now On Facebook



https://samidoun.net/2020/09/urgent-call-support-and-attend-todays-online-event-with-leila-khaled-whose-narratives-gender-justice-resistance/



Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis

https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

The Struggle With Lenni Brenner

http://www.thestruggle.org/brenner_archive.htm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUCKJX5_MmU&feature=youtu.be



Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & Labor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X3uf0pozf4&t=356s



Rally Demands Justice For SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Palestinian Students & Ed Program





SF Community Labor Rally Defends Palestinian Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit





Rightwing Zionist Carary Mission Secretly Funded By Jewish Federation of San Francisco

Canary Mission Blacklist Is Secretly Bankrolled By Major Jewish Federation

https://forward.com/news/national/411355/revealed-canary-mission-blacklist-is-secretly-bankrolled-by-major-jewish/?fbclid=IwAR0-F0Hc03sv9q9L3E0urYfyAc2NW0YPepG4BeTm5cYXDrO5SUcwiSLr5Aw



WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net UK Anti-Zionist writer and activist Tony Greenstein talks about the history of his struggle against Zionism, the role of it in the UK Labour Party & and how professors are being targeted by agents of the Israeli government.He also discusses the role of Israel in the US and it’s alliance with fascist and rightwingelemements along with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.This interview was done on 5/11/21Additional media:Greenstein BlogIsrael lobby demands firing of professor who opposes ZionismUK Bristol University lobby in defence of David Miller and academic freedom-10 years in jail for critizing Zionist apartheid IsrealDefend UK Professor David Miller! Defend Free Speech!200 academics back lecturer under attack from 'proud Zionists'Artists stand with Ken Loach and against McCarthyism https://artistsforpalestine.org.uk/.../stand-with-ken.../ ...Labour Against The Witch HuntZionism, Labor, Privatization, SFSU/AMED and Public Education With SFSU Professor Rabab AbdulhadiLethridge Professor Anthony Hall & The FBI Seizure Of The American Herald Tribune WebsiteExpulsion Of Shop Steward By UK GMBSFSU AMED Under Attack & Censored By Zoom-Now On FacebookPalestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The NazisThe Struggle With Lenni BrennerZionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & LaborRally Demands Justice For SFSU Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Palestinian Students & Ed Program https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_vQi ...SF Community Labor Rally Defends Palestinian Professor Rabab Abdulhadi Against Zionist Lawsuit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yzszk ...Rightwing Zionist Carary Mission Secretly Funded By Jewish Federation of San FranciscoCanary Mission Blacklist Is Secretly Bankrolled By Major Jewish FederationWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/Nf_wZPI-ErQ

§ The Zionists Have Not Only Attacked Labour Party Members But Unionists by Labor Video Project

Thursday May 13th, 2021 3:12 PM The Israeli government and Zionists in the UK have targeted many in the Labour Party and also in he trade unions. https://youtu.be/Nf_wZPI-ErQ

§ The Zionists Worked With The Nazis & Coins Were Made Commemorating the Alliiance by Labor Video Project

Thursday May 13th, 2021 3:12 PM The Zionists because of their racist reactionary ideology worked with the Nazis during the 1930's and a coin was struck by the Nazis commemorating their collaboration. https://youtu.be/Nf_wZPI-ErQ