4:20 - Meet at the clock tower on bikes
5:00 - We ride out in solidarity with Queer Trans Youth
This year because of social distance requirements we will be marching on bikes. Roller skates and skateboards are welcome! Please show up masked and vaxxed (if possible) and keep your distance.
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer
Santa Cruz Dyke Trans Bike March - Let's Ride
|Date
|Saturday June 05
|Time
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
|Location Details
|Town Clock Downtown Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2134756402...
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 13th, 2021 12:45 PM
