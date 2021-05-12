a Video Forum on Mental Health Rights and Resources
Friday 21 May 5-6:30 p.m.
Join us for a panel and discussion on mental health, focusing on legal rights and peer support.
Featuring
Kim Swain
Attorney with Disability Rights California
Sally Zinman
Executive Director of California Association
of Mental Health Peer Run Programs
Questions and discussion groups to follow
Moderated by AnaB Gutierrez
RSVP email Raia@SdAction.Org
or visit https://bit.ly/3fbPUsH
Contact Raia to get involved at 415-546-133 x 308 or Raia@SdAction.Org. See our Facebook page.