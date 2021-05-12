top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/21/2021
Mental Health Rights and Resources Video Forum on Friday May 21st 5pm
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 21
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorRaia & Jean-Jacques Zenger
EmailRaia [at] SdAction.org
Phone415-546-1333 x108
Location Details
Online video
Mad Mob San Francisco is presenting
a Video Forum on Mental Health Rights and Resources

Friday 21 May 5-6:30 p.m.
Join us for a panel and discussion on mental health, focusing on legal rights and peer support.

Featuring

Kim Swain
Attorney with Disability Rights California
Sally Zinman
Executive Director of California Association
of Mental Health Peer Run Programs

Questions and discussion groups to follow

Moderated by AnaB Gutierrez

RSVP email Raia@SdAction.Org
or visit https://bit.ly/3fbPUsH

Mad Mob is a group of mental health consumers organizing for our rights, dignity, and access to services. If you have or had a mental health disability and are interested in working together to improve the mental health system in San Francisco, come join us. We meet on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month currently with Zoom.
Contact Raia to get involved at 415-546-133 x 308 or Raia@SdAction.Org. See our Facebook page.
For more event information: HTTPS://bit.ly/3fbPUsH

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 12th, 2021 10:59 PM
