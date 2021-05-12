Mad Mob San Francisco is presentinga Video Forum on Mental Health Rights and Resources

Friday 21 May 5-6:30 p.m.

Join us for a panel and discussion on mental health, focusing on legal rights and peer support.

Featuring

Kim Swain

Attorney with Disability Rights California

Sally Zinman

Executive Director of California Association

of Mental Health Peer Run Programs

Questions and discussion groups to follow

Moderated by AnaB Gutierrez



RSVP email Raia@SdAction.Org

or visit https://bit.ly/3fbPUsH



Mad Mob is a group of mental health consumers organizing for our rights, dignity, and access to services. If you have or had a mental health disability and are interested in working together to improve the mental health system in San Francisco, come join us. We meet on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month currently with Zoom.Contact Raia to get involved at 415-546-133 x 308 or Raia@SdAction.Org. See our Facebook page.