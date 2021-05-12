This is an interactive, narrated google slide show survey of social movement history in San Francisco. Though not exhaustive, it is far-ranging. Though focused on the role control of land figures in social movements, it extends to a bountiful array of issues. Housing rights, identity politics, race and ethnicity opportunity, the significance of theology to social justice, wages, wilderness, and game theory all come into view in this comparatively staid version of The Commons SF's covid-interrupted, 22 years and running energetic, provocative walking tour exploring San Francisco social movements.
FREE. Q&A follows.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 5/15/2021
|A land tenure survey of San Francisco social movement history
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 15
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|A ZOOM room: https://zoom.us/j/99579660247?pwd=M0VIVkplRzJQSm9qeWtXTEZNTVR5QT09
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 12th, 2021 6:36 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network