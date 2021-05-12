top
Palestine
Palestine
San Francisco Protest for Palestine
Date Saturday May 15
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPalestine Action Network
Emailinfo [at] araborganizing.org
Phone832-704-7660
Location Details
16th and Valencia BART Station
As we approach the anniversary of the Nakba, the colonization of Palestine, no where is ongoing Israeli settler-colonialism more clear today than in the heart of Jerusalem, Palestine’s capitol: in the village of Sheikh Jarrah, in Silwan, in Batan Al Hawa.
This past week, Palestinians in Jerusalem have experienced some of the worst violence in recent history. On the last Friday of Ramadan, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque and fired tear gas and live ammunition at the worshipers. And in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, Palestinians continue to resist violent and illegal attempts to forcibly expel them from their homes. Additionally, Gaza is now under siege as the death toll rises. All of this is funded by US tax dollars.

Saturday, May 15th
12:00: Community Street Art
Valencia and Liberty st.
2:00 : RALLY
16th St. & Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA
We are following Covid precautions with an emphasis on social distancing and masks. Sanitizer and extra masks will be available. Please come join us and help one another stay safe!
Organized by the San Francisco Bay Area Palestine Action Network. To learn more about the Network, or get involved, email info [at] araborganizing.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2947291323...

Jews & Palestinians in Tel Aviv Protest Attacks on Gaza & West BankrepostWednesday May 12th, 2021 8:26 PM
Zionist PogromrepostWednesday May 12th, 2021 6:05 PM
