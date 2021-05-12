

This past week, Palestinians in Jerusalem have experienced some of the worst violence in recent history. On the last Friday of Ramadan, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque and fired tear gas and live ammunition at the worshipers. And in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, Palestinians continue to resist violent and illegal attempts to forcibly expel them from their homes. Additionally, Gaza is now under siege as the death toll rises. All of this is funded by US tax dollars.



Saturday, May 15th

12:00: Community Street Art

Valencia and Liberty st.

2:00 : RALLY

16th St. & Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA

We are following Covid precautions with an emphasis on social distancing and masks. Sanitizer and extra masks will be available. Please come join us and help one another stay safe!

