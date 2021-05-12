As we approach the anniversary of the Nakba, the colonization of Palestine, no where is ongoing Israeli settler-colonialism more clear today than in the heart of Jerusalem, Palestine’s capitol: in the village of Sheikh Jarrah, in Silwan, in Batan Al Hawa.
This past week, Palestinians in Jerusalem have experienced some of the worst violence in recent history. On the last Friday of Ramadan, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque and fired tear gas and live ammunition at the worshipers. And in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, Palestinians continue to resist violent and illegal attempts to forcibly expel them from their homes. Additionally, Gaza is now under siege as the death toll rises. All of this is funded by US tax dollars.
Saturday, May 15th
12:00: Community Street Art
Valencia and Liberty st.
2:00 : RALLY
16th St. & Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA
We are following Covid precautions with an emphasis on social distancing and masks. Sanitizer and extra masks will be available. Please come join us and help one another stay safe!
Organized by the San Francisco Bay Area Palestine Action Network. To learn more about the Network, or get involved, email info [at] araborganizing.org
Palestine | San Francisco
|San Francisco Protest for Palestine
|Saturday May 15
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Palestine Action Network
|info [at] araborganizing.org
|832-704-7660
|16th and Valencia BART Station
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2947291323...
May 12th, 2021
