Join us for an introductory training into our open rescue procedure. In this training we will be covering the basics that all potential OR team members need to know. We will also be covering the roles that are crucial to a successful mission.
This training is designed to provide a well rounded overview of the skills and knowledge needed to be an open rescue team member.
Zoom link will be posted before the event.
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail
directaction [at] directactioneverywhere.com
|Date
|Wednesday May 19
|Time
|5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1372189950...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 12th, 2021 4:59 PM
