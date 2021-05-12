top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent Media
Self Serving Pro-Growth Media
by Marissa Land
Wednesday May 12th, 2021 2:36 PM
How power and control is affecting Sonoma County.
Currently there are nine newspaper outlets in Sonoma County and of those nine, Kenwood Investments, a huge developer owns seven. This results in a monopoly pro-growth effect happening in the county creating what is known in Sociologist literature as a growth and development in cities.

An example of growth machine in Sonoma County is persuading city councils to relax restrictions on building heights in downtowns. The people who are in control of Sonoma media are developers such as Darius Anderson and Bill Hooper two are biased in favor of growing Sonoma county order to make more money for themselves. The growth machine is negatively affecting residents because it is undemocratic by diminishing public say on how the city expands/grows. Kenwood Investments newspaper are not writing about measures or views against their own investment interests, but use the newspaper they own persuade people to be in favor of their pro-growth agendas.

We need to come together and demand more transparency in newspapers where every agenda is covered and there is bias. There needs to be less focus on money and more focus on benefiting the people of Sonoma County.
