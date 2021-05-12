top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
No, Biden's Not Banning Burgers - But Meat is a Real Climate Problem
by Madison Geramoni
Wednesday May 12th, 2021 1:23 PM
This article goes into detail about the misconceptions created by right winged politicians in regards to Biden's expectation to meet the Green New Deal.
“No, Biden’s Not Banning Burgers - But Meat is a Real Climate Problem”

By Madison Geramoni

Fox News and other right-winged media are being criticized for making baseless claims that President Biden is suggesting that all Americans need to cut animal products out of their lives in order to meet the Green New Deal. After these claims were made, many republicans took the information and went to social media, giving a false impression of the President's expectations. With that being said, there is ample research showing that reducing meat consumption can help preserve ecosystems and is “essential for addressing the climate emergency”.

According to federal data from the study, in order to reduce nearly 650 million metric tons of carbon monoxide by 2030, civilians would need to reduce their consumption of animal products by 50%. The Biden Administration seeks to surpass the U.S. climate goal in order to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions. Many people today are lessening their animal product consumption and are opting for plant based options, most of the population would need to do the same in order for there to be a large impact. There is obviously no way for the government to force the population to eat plant based or to boycott animal products, but having products such as Impossible meat and other faux meat has been helpful in reducing gas emissions.

There have been shifts happening in the country where Americans are eating less meat products and more plant based, but not enough to match the scale shown in the University of Michigan study. Where we do not need to all go completely plant based, making little changes here and there would be helpful in more ways than we think.
https://truthout.org/articles/no-bidens-no...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code