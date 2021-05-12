No, Biden's Not Banning Burgers - But Meat is a Real Climate Problem by Madison Geramoni

Wednesday May 12th, 2021 1:23 PM

This article goes into detail about the misconceptions created by right winged politicians in regards to Biden's expectation to meet the Green New Deal.

Fox News and other right-winged media are being criticized for making baseless claims that President Biden is suggesting that all Americans need to cut animal products out of their lives in order to meet the Green New Deal. After these claims were made, many republicans took the information and went to social media, giving a false impression of the President's expectations. With that being said, there is ample research showing that reducing meat consumption can help preserve ecosystems and is “essential for addressing the climate emergency”.



According to federal data from the study, in order to reduce nearly 650 million metric tons of carbon monoxide by 2030, civilians would need to reduce their consumption of animal products by 50%. The Biden Administration seeks to surpass the U.S. climate goal in order to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions. Many people today are lessening their animal product consumption and are opting for plant based options, most of the population would need to do the same in order for there to be a large impact. There is obviously no way for the government to force the population to eat plant based or to boycott animal products, but having products such as Impossible meat and other faux meat has been helpful in reducing gas emissions.



There have been shifts happening in the country where Americans are eating less meat products and more plant based, but not enough to match the scale shown in the University of Michigan study. Where we do not need to all go completely plant based, making little changes here and there would be helpful in more ways than we think.

