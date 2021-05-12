Wealth Issues in Sonoma County by Madison Young

Wednesday May 12th, 2021 11:31 AM

This piece focuses on the issues revolving around the building of the Green Music Center, while Sonoma County is facing a poverty and homelessness crisis.

The production of the Green Music Center in Sonoma County, California can be considered a terrible investment for the county. The Green Music Center cost around 150 million dollars to build, there is room to say that money could have been used elsewhere. Issues such as homelessness and poverty exist heavily within the county, yet the wealthy are still wasting money serving their personal interests.



The Green Music Center was built with wealthy residents in mind, who wish to spend their money on entertainment such as concerts. Although, the excessive money spent to build the Green Music Center seems to have only contributed to more inequality within the community. The 150 million dollars used to build the music hall should have been used to aid the homeless and less fortunate. The elites were provided with entertainment centers on the county’s behalf while the lower class citizens are left behind in times of need.



Sonoma County remains having one of the highest homelessness rates in all of California, which is a product of the elites spending their money in negative ways. It is important to remind ourselves that billions of people “ live on less than $2 a day with some 30,000 dying everyday from malnourishment”.



The ways in which elites spend their money on prestigious buildings is only contributing to the increasing misery of the lower class people. In order for our society to reach a sense of equality, money needs to be spent helping citizens who are struggling financially. Classism is the reason for the inequality, as the elites hold such a large percentage of all money. The wealthy have been provided with too much power, and we must strive for equality beginning right here in Sonoma County.



In order for Sonoma County to correct their spending downfalls, we need to urge the elites to help the less fortunate. As homelessness rates are extremely high in Sonoma County, we must strive to end classism and help those in need. In order to create a better community, Sonoma County must come together and use their money for human betterment.