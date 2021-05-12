Santa Rosa Police Department underscores changes since summer 2020 protests by Nashelly Chavez

The outcome of the 2020 BLM movement on Santa Rosa Police department. There has now been changes that have been made within the police department involving stricter rules for less-lethal munitions and long-range sound system for orders. Awareness of human right violations that were done with the use of tear gas and the less-lethal munitions. In need of better communication of protocols in handling situations like that better.