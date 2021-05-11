Tuesday, Jun 8, 7-8pm Pacific time
KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents
Mick LaSalle & Richard Wolinsky: A Zoom Event
DREAM STATE: CALIFORNIA IN THE MOVIES
Dream State is a freewheeling journey through several dozen big-screen visions of the Golden State, with LaSalle's unmistakable contrarian humor as the guide. His writing, unerringly perceptive and resistant to cliche, brings clarity to the haze of Hollywood reverie and self-regard.
It hardly needs to be argued: nothing has contributed more to the mythology of California than the movies. Fed by the film industry, the California dream is instantly recognizable to people everywhere, yet remains elusive for nearly everyone, including Californians themselves. That paradox is the subject of longtime San Francisco Chronicle columnist film critic Mick LaSalle's first book in nearly a decade. The opposite of a dry historical primer, Dream State leaps effortlessly between genres and generations, moving with ease from Double Indemnity to the first two versions of Invasion of the Body Snatchers to Boyz n the Hood to Booksmart. There are natural disasters, vicious crimes, dubious utopias, wild romances, and unforgettable nights. Both entertaining and unsettling, this book is a bold dissection of the California dream and how it shaped the modern world.
Mick LaSalle, longtime film critic for The San Francisco Chronicle, is the author of three previous books: Complicated Women: Pre-Code Hollywood and the Birth of Modern Man; Dangerous Men: Pre-Code Hollywood and the Birth of the Modern Man, and The Beauty of The Real: What Hollywood Can Learn from Contemporary French Actresses.
Richard Wolinsky, a veteran radio broadcaster, is the host of Bookwaves and Arts-Waves interviews and discussions on KPFA, as well as his Probabilities series of extended archive interviews on literature, theater, film, and other visual arts from a progressive viewpoint.
Suggested Donation $5-$20.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 6/ 8/2021
|Mick LaSalle & Richard Wolinsky: Dream State: California at the Movies
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 08
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|KPFA Radio 94.1 FM
|Location Details
|Online webinar
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mick-lasalle-...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 11th, 2021 8:53 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network