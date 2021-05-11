Friday, May 21, 7-8:30pm Pacific time
The Forum Collective will produce an interactive community space for Asian Pacific Islander community healing to address the year of escalated anti-Asian sentiment leading to the Atlanta massacre and other violent attacks.
Set on May 21, the digital gathering will include a showing of "Fever," a self-guided walk through of resources to support the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community, and affinity spaces for API individuals facilitated by Bay Area psychologist and writer Dr. Vickie Ya Rong Chang.
Created by Ryan Takemiya and Sharon Shao, "Fever" showcases two friends facing the anxiety of the pandemic and public spaces amidst the accelerated rise of anti-Asian sentiment starting 2020.
"Fever" premiered in November 2020 as part of Playground's 2020 Innovator Incubator Showcase. The Innovator Incubator provides guidance, resources, and fiscal sponsorship to new theatrical and performance-based companies.
To learn more, visit http://www.theforumcollective.com/fever
Free
San Francisco | Racial Justice
