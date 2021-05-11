



Stop The Attack

On Our Community Colleges



Who Is Doing It and How To Defend The Right To A Higher Education In California Community Colleges



Saturday May 15, 2021 11:00 AM



By Zoom Madelein Mueller



CCSF Music Dep Chair



John Holmes



History Lecturer & PFT Adjunct Representative



Rika Yonemura-Fabian



Ph.D. Skyline AFT 1493 Chapter Co-Chair



Karyn Panitch



PFT Adjunct Rep ESL Instructor Laney



Rick Baum



CCSF AFT 2121 HEAT



Carol Lang



CUNY AFT PSC, Adjunct Lecturer





Our community college system is being decimated in San Francisco and Peralta Community College District and threatened throughout the state despite a state $15 billion surplus. In CCSF, classes and whole departments face liquidation including Ethnic Studies, Music, Vocational training, Nursing and LBGTQ.



This panel will look at the attacks on what is going on, and how we can fight privatization and union busting including the Lumina supported funding formula legislation that punishes working class students and com- munity colleges. This was passed by a Democratic controlled legislature & Democratic governor.



These attacks are also taking place throughout the country as well and are part and parcel of systemic racism hitting Blacks, Latinos, Asians, and all working class and poor students who deserve the right to go to college.



We cannot and will not accept the destruction of our community colleges, and we have the power to stop it.



To Join This Zoom Meeting



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89712887688?pwd=c3E4dVA2YWZsS3UrdndWRWZ1Mkd1QT09



Join the statewide labor/community rally to Defend Our Community College

Monday May 24th 12:00 Noon - 1102 Q Street 6th Floor, Sacramento

Stop the Downsizing & Destruction of Our Community Colleges - Fire Community College Chancellor, Eloy Ortiz Oakley





