Stop The Attack On Our Community Colleges Panel
Date Saturday May 15
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorHigher Education Action Team
Location Details
To Join This Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89712887688?pwd=c3E4dVA2YWZsS3UrdndWRWZ1Mkd1QT09
Panel - An Education & Action Meeting

Stop The Attack
On Our Community Colleges

Who Is Doing It and How To Defend The Right To A Higher Education In California Community Colleges

Saturday May 15, 2021 11:00 AM

By Zoom Madelein Mueller

CCSF Music Dep Chair

John Holmes

History Lecturer & PFT Adjunct Representative

Rika Yonemura-Fabian

Ph.D. Skyline AFT 1493 Chapter Co-Chair

Karyn Panitch

PFT Adjunct Rep ESL Instructor Laney

Rick Baum

CCSF AFT 2121 HEAT

Carol Lang

CUNY AFT PSC, Adjunct Lecturer


Our community college system is being decimated in San Francisco and Peralta Community College District and threatened throughout the state despite a state $15 billion surplus. In CCSF, classes and whole departments face liquidation including Ethnic Studies, Music, Vocational training, Nursing and LBGTQ.

This panel will look at the attacks on what is going on, and how we can fight privatization and union busting including the Lumina supported funding formula legislation that punishes working class students and com- munity colleges. This was passed by a Democratic controlled legislature & Democratic governor.

These attacks are also taking place throughout the country as well and are part and parcel of systemic racism hitting Blacks, Latinos, Asians, and all working class and poor students who deserve the right to go to college.

We cannot and will not accept the destruction of our community colleges, and we have the power to stop it.

To Join This Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89712887688?pwd=c3E4dVA2YWZsS3UrdndWRWZ1Mkd1QT09

Join the statewide labor/community rally to Defend Our Community College
Monday May 24th 12:00 Noon - 1102 Q Street 6th Floor, Sacramento
Stop the Downsizing & Destruction of Our Community Colleges - Fire Community College Chancellor, Eloy Ortiz Oakley


Sponsored By: Higher Education Action Team HEAT SFCityCollegeHEAT [at] gmail.com, https://www.ccsfheat.org
sm_img_9076.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
For more event information: https://www.ccsfheat.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 11th, 2021 4:52 PM
§Protest at CCSF Against Cutbacks Of Elders Program
by Higher Education Action Team
Tuesday May 11th, 2021 4:52 PM
sm_aft_2121_flex_rocha_equals_elder_abuse_1-10-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
AFT 2121 members and supporters rallied against the massive reduction of the Elders Program by previous Chancellor Mark Rocha.
https://www.ccsfheat.org
§Flyer For Event On Stopping The Attack On CA Community Colleges
by Higher Education Action Team
Tuesday May 11th, 2021 4:52 PM
sm_5-15-21-heat-z00mm.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
Stop The Attacks On Our Community Colleges flyer
https://www.ccsfheat.org
