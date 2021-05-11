Panel - An Education & Action Meeting
Stop The Attack
On Our Community Colleges
Who Is Doing It and How To Defend The Right To A Higher Education In California Community Colleges
Saturday May 15, 2021 11:00 AM
By Zoom Madelein Mueller
CCSF Music Dep Chair
John Holmes
History Lecturer & PFT Adjunct Representative
Rika Yonemura-Fabian
Ph.D. Skyline AFT 1493 Chapter Co-Chair
Karyn Panitch
PFT Adjunct Rep ESL Instructor Laney
Rick Baum
CCSF AFT 2121 HEAT
Carol Lang
CUNY AFT PSC, Adjunct Lecturer
Our community college system is being decimated in San Francisco and Peralta Community College District and threatened throughout the state despite a state $15 billion surplus. In CCSF, classes and whole departments face liquidation including Ethnic Studies, Music, Vocational training, Nursing and LBGTQ.
This panel will look at the attacks on what is going on, and how we can fight privatization and union busting including the Lumina supported funding formula legislation that punishes working class students and com- munity colleges. This was passed by a Democratic controlled legislature & Democratic governor.
These attacks are also taking place throughout the country as well and are part and parcel of systemic racism hitting Blacks, Latinos, Asians, and all working class and poor students who deserve the right to go to college.
We cannot and will not accept the destruction of our community colleges, and we have the power to stop it.
To Join This Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89712887688?pwd=c3E4dVA2YWZsS3UrdndWRWZ1Mkd1QT09
Join the statewide labor/community rally to Defend Our Community College
Monday May 24th 12:00 Noon - 1102 Q Street 6th Floor, Sacramento
Stop the Downsizing & Destruction of Our Community Colleges - Fire Community College Chancellor, Eloy Ortiz Oakley
Sponsored By: Higher Education Action Team HEAT SFCityCollegeHEAT [at] gmail.com, https://www.ccsfheat.org
|Saturday May 15
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Meeting
|Higher Education Action Team
For more event information: https://www.ccsfheat.org
