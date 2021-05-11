top
Date Thursday May 13
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
The Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
To celebrate the release of his book with Black Freighter Press, "Baby Axolotls & Old Pochos", Josiah Luis Alderete is joined with fellow poeta Baruch Porras-Hernandez. Come hang in el zoom mundo for an evening of pocho poesia y chismes, hosted by our good amigos at
The Green Arcade.

Josiah Luis Alderete is a full blooded Pocho, spanglish speaking poeta who first learned how to write poesia in the kitchen of his Mama’s Mexican restaurant. He was one of the founding member of outspoken word group “The Molotov Mouths” and is the curator and host of the long running monthly Chicano/Latinx reading series “Speaking Axolotl”. This year he had the honor of being one of the recipients of the 2021 San Francisco Foundation/Nomadic Press Literary Award. Josiah’s first book of poems “Baby Axolotls & Old Pochos” was released this year from Black Freighter Press.

Baruch Porras Hernandez is the author of the small poetry collections “I Miss You, Delicate” and “Lovers of the Deep Fried Circle” both with Sibling Rivalry Press. He’s toured with the legendary Sister Spit Queer poetry tour, is a two-time winner of Literary Death Match, and is a regular host of literary shows for KQED, LitQuake, and many more. His solo show got a clapping man from the SF Chronicle, and his other solo shows have been performed to sold-out houses all over the city. He is the creator of ¿Donde Esta Mi Gente? Latinx Literary Series. He’s performed comedy, poetry, and storytelling all over North America, he was born in Toluca, Mexico, and lives in San Francisco.

The Green Arcade, since 2008, is a bookstore and event space in San Francisco specializing in the natural and built environment with an emphasis on social justice issues. Located at 1680 Market Street, they are open for curbside pickup Monday - Saturday noon to 4pm and online at thegreenarcade.com.


Click HERE to join Zoom event.

