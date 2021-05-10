OUT of Site, San Francisco's performance-driven queer history tour, returns this summer with a dazzling new edition starring award-winning stage, television and film actor Tina D'Elia. Following the sold-out tours of North Beach and South of Market, this year's edition reveals the untold queer history of the neighborhood of Haight-Ashbury, a name synonymous worldwide with the hippie counterculture that emerged here in the 1960s. Performances at 11am and 3pm, Saturdays and Sundays, June 12-July 25, 2021.



Performing two key figures from the era, D'Elia will steer audiences on a journey from the historic Doolan-Larson Building at Haight and Ashbury Streets to the erotic underground of Buena Vista Park to the former site of the notorious Haight Theater and several other points in between.



Audiences will meet Peggy Caserta, a successful out lesbian business owner on Haight Street and inventor of the bell bottom jeans, outfitting rock's new royalty like the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. She was also Janis Joplin's laid-back lesbian lover, later scapegoated as the cause of Joplin's untimely death.



The tour will also feature George Harris III aka Hibiscus, the original flower power child who would go on to found the psychedelic pansexual theater collective known as the Cockettes. Bedecked in thrift-store finery, decaying flowers and dripping with glitter, Hibiscus left a lasting mark that's visible today across the worlds of drag, theater, music and fashion.



We are committed to safely re-opening our local small businesses and arts organizations. This intimate new edition of OUT of Site will follow the latest covid safety protocols for outdoor arts performances and utilize audio headsets to bring the experience to life. The audience size for each show will be limited to 25 people or to whatever the current number is as prescribed in city guidelines at the time of opening. For more event information: https://www.eyezen.org/oos-haight

