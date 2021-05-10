



WHEN: Friday, May 21st, 12:00–1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Chevron Richmond Refinery,

Castro St. entrance – Street parking in Point Richmond (the other side of I-580); please allow up to 15 minutes to walk to the gate.



Plan to arrive early to help sketch and paint a street mural with nontoxic paint.



Background: For over a century Chevron has poisoned Richmond and other SF Bay Area residents with deadly air pollution from its Richmond refinery. Its influence over Richmond politics and nonprofits is legendary. Communities around the globe—Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Burma (Myanmar), to name just a few—suffer from deadly water, soil, and air pollution as well as inhumane working conditions and political interference. Chevron and its partner companies steadfastly deny any responsibility, in order to keep the oil and their profits flowing.

Stand with Richmond residents and all those affected by Chevron’s irresponsible and destructive business practices!



Participating Groups:

Amazon Watch

Communities for a Better Environment

Asian Pacific Environmental Network

Idle No More SF Bay

Sunflower Alliance

350 Bay Area

Contacts:



Paul Paz y Miño, Amazon Watch,

