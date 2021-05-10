top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
Anti-Chevron Day Protest at Richmond Refinery
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 21
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAmazon Watch
Emailpaz [at] amazonwatch.org
Location Details
Chevron Richmond Refinery,
Castro St. entrance – Street parking in Point Richmond (the other side of I-580); please allow up to 15 minutes to walk to the gate.
May 21, 2021 is the 8th annual Global Anti-Chevron Day. Communities damaged by Chevron share their stories about the impact of the oil company’s environmental destruction and human rights violations in advance of Chevron’s annual shareholder’s meeting.

WHEN: Friday, May 21st, 12:00–1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Chevron Richmond Refinery,
Castro St. entrance – Street parking in Point Richmond (the other side of I-580); please allow up to 15 minutes to walk to the gate.

Plan to arrive early to help sketch and paint a street mural with nontoxic paint.

Background: For over a century Chevron has poisoned Richmond and other SF Bay Area residents with deadly air pollution from its Richmond refinery. Its influence over Richmond politics and nonprofits is legendary. Communities around the globe—Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Burma (Myanmar), to name just a few—suffer from deadly water, soil, and air pollution as well as inhumane working conditions and political interference. Chevron and its partner companies steadfastly deny any responsibility, in order to keep the oil and their profits flowing.
Stand with Richmond residents and all those affected by Chevron’s irresponsible and destructive business practices!

Participating Groups:
Amazon Watch
Communities for a Better Environment
Asian Pacific Environmental Network
Idle No More SF Bay
Sunflower Alliance
350 Bay Area
Contacts:

Paul Paz y Miño, Amazon Watch, paz [at] amazonwatch.org
Janet S Johnson, Sunflower Alliance, sunflowerjsj [at] gmail.com
For more event information: https://truecostofchevron.com/

Added to the calendar on Monday May 10th, 2021 4:13 PM
