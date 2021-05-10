

Mario Gonzalez was murdered by Alameda police in a public park on Monday, April 9th. Please join us in taking action and in solidarity with Mario and his family.

📍 Details:

When: Saturday, May 15th at 5pm

Where: Corner of Otis Dr. & Park St, Alameda, CA (this is where Mario was murdered)

This action was organized by TeleJaguar and Oakland Brown Berets

Donate to support Mario's family:

https://gofund.me/c66166ce

Apparel and art to support the family: Please note that this action was not organized by DxE but we are posting it here to amplify their reach and help boost attendance. We encourage ALL of our activists and community members to attend this and other action in solidarity with victims of police violence and brutality and with Mario Gonzalez and his loved ones.Mario Gonzalez was murdered by Alameda police in a public park on Monday, April 9th. Please join us in taking action and in solidarity with Mario and his family.📍 Details:When: Saturday, May 15th at 5pmWhere: Corner of Otis Dr. & Park St, Alameda, CA (this is where Mario was murdered)This action was organized by TeleJaguar and Oakland Brown BeretsDonate to support Mario's family:Apparel and art to support the family: https://osaoro.com/ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1869695043...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 10th, 2021 1:27 PM