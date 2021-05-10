Please note that this action was not organized by DxE but we are posting it here to amplify their reach and help boost attendance. We encourage ALL of our activists and community members to attend this and other action in solidarity with victims of police violence and brutality and with Mario Gonzalez and his loved ones.
Mario Gonzalez was murdered by Alameda police in a public park on Monday, April 9th. Please join us in taking action and in solidarity with Mario and his family.
📍 Details:
When: Saturday, May 15th at 5pm
Where: Corner of Otis Dr. & Park St, Alameda, CA (this is where Mario was murdered)
This action was organized by TeleJaguar and Oakland Brown Berets
Donate to support Mario's family:
https://gofund.me/c66166ce
Apparel and art to support the family: https://osaoro.com/
Solidarity Action: Justice for Mario Gonzales
|Saturday May 15
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|dxe
|Corner of Otis Dr. & Park St, Alameda CA (this is where Mario was murdered)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1869695043...
