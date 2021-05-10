The Animal Liberation Conference is this upcoming September and it is a great day to go out there to spread the word to the local folks of Berkeley to join us for a week-long conference packed with workshops, speakers, community, and opportunities to take action for animals.
Materials are provided. We will go around Berkeley to stencil and even have conversations with folks interested in what we are doing.
Info on Animal Liberation Conference 2021:
liberationconference.com
---
WHERE: Sproul Plaza, Berkeley, CA
WHEN: Saturday May 15th, 1pm
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include lots of walking / traversing, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-outreach [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by taking part in an accompanying social media action to be described soon.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail outreach [at] directactioneverywhere.com
