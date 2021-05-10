

Materials are provided. We will go around Berkeley to stencil and even have conversations with folks interested in what we are doing.

Info on Animal Liberation Conference 2021:

liberationconference.com

---

WHERE: Sproul Plaza, Berkeley, CA

WHEN: Saturday May 15th, 1pm

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include lots of walking / traversing, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by taking part in an accompanying social media action to be described soon.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook

